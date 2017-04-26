Paul McCartney Adds New U.S. Dates To One On One Tour

McCartney kicked off the tour last April in Fresno, Ca and will be returning to the states this summer for another round of dates that will be launching in Miami at the American Airlines Arena on July 5th.

The dates are broken up into two legs, one in July and one that begin in September. The additional stops will include shows in Tampa, Georgia, Louisiana, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and will be wrapping up on October 1st in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena.

U.S. ONE ON ONE Tour Dates:

07/05 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

07/10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

07/13 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

07/15 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

07/19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

07/21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

07/23 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

07/25 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

09/11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

09/15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

09/23 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome

09/26 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/01 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena