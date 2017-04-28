Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Long Time Coming,' Announce Album

"It's our interpretation of Slade and MC5 and AC/DC and Aerosmith," guitarist Rick Neilsen tells Billboard about the single and its homage to the group's influences. "A lot of riffs that are reminiscent of the Move, but they're not steals. It's just, like, all the bands we like."

Cheap Trick teamed with Julian Raymond on the 10-track project, which mixes new material with older, previously unrecorded songs such as "Radio Lover," "Lolita" and "She's Alright"

A 13-song Deluxe Edition adds three tunes, including a cover of The Move's 1968 single, "Blackberry Way." Read more and stream the new song here.