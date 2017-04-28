Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2018 Ceremony Plans

The Rock Hall's 33rd annual induction continues its pattern of returning to Cleveland every three years. The city hosted the event in 2015, 2012 and 2009.

A press release reveals that there will be 'a series of events" surrounding the induction, in addition to the ceremony. A community celebration including free admission to the Rock Hall and a dedication for the 2018 inductee exhibit, as well as 'other rock-and-roll-themed events and activities at the Rock Hall and throughout the city," will be on the schedule. Read more here.