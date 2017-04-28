Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2018 Ceremony Plans
04-28-2017
(Radio.com) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have announced that their induction event will return to Cleveland, Ohio for the 2018 ceremony. The event will be held April 14, 2018, at the city's Public Hall.

The Rock Hall's 33rd annual induction continues its pattern of returning to Cleveland every three years. The city hosted the event in 2015, 2012 and 2009.

A press release reveals that there will be 'a series of events" surrounding the induction, in addition to the ceremony. A community celebration including free admission to the Rock Hall and a dedication for the 2018 inductee exhibit, as well as 'other rock-and-roll-themed events and activities at the Rock Hall and throughout the city," will be on the schedule. Read more here.

