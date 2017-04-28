Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks

The 15-track album, which follows their two part "House Of Gold & Bones" release was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax/Steel Panther) and was recorded at the Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, CA.

The band is giving fans a little taste of what is to come with a stream of the track "Song # 3" here and a Paul Brown directed music video for the song "Fabuless" that can been viewed here.

Stone Sour will be promoting the release this summer when they hit the road with Korn for The Serenity of Summer Tour.

Hydrograd Tracklisting:

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person/Allah Tea

3. Knievel Has Landed

4. Hydrograd

5. Song #3

6. Fabuless

7. The Witness Trees

8. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)

9. Thanks God It's Over

10. St. Marie

11. Mercy

12. Whiplash Pants

13. Friday Knights

14. Somebody Stole My Eyes

15. When The Fever Broke