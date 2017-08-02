|
Primus Stream First Song From New Album 'The Desaturating Seven'
.
Primus have released a stream of a new track called "The Seven". The song comes from the group's forthcoming new concept album "The Desaturating Seven," which is set to be released on September 29th. The song can be streamed here and frontman Les Claypool explains how the new album was inspired by a 1970s children's book called The Rainbow Goblins, that read to his children as they were growing up. "Many years ago when my children were little kidlets scurrying around the place wreaking havoc and whatnot till it was time for bed and book time, my wife turned them on to a book called The Rainbow Goblins by Ul De Rico. The dark imagery and beauty of the art struck me immediately and I thought, 'this would make good fodder for a piece of music.' "The use of color and darkness both in the paintings and the writing was compelling and now, near two decades later, the metaphor of greed, gluttony and deceit vs unity of the masses is eerily relevant," Les continues. "I brought the notion to the Primus guys and they were all for it. Plus, I figured it's about time someone brought Goblin Rock back to the fold." The new album is also the first effort from the band's classic lineup (Claypool, Larry LaLonde and Tim Alexander) since their 1995 release "Tales From the Punchbowl." The Desaturating Seven tracklist:
