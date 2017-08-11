|
Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans
.
(Radio.com) Starting in the year 2000, the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund was launched with the goal of supporting the brave men and women who serve America in the armed forces and pay a steep personal price for their dedication to our country. After being certified as an independent not-for-profit organization in 2003, IFHF has gone on to raise more than $200 million for the families of veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country, as well as providing a growing variety of services for soldiers severely wounded in the line of duty. NAPA AUTO PARTS is honored to support IFHF and their ongoing efforts to give American vets the best and most cutting edge treatment, with a strong emphasis on treating Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and psychological health (PH) conditions, a growing concern among returning veterans. It led to the establishment of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) in 2010, a facility on the Navy campus at Bethesda, Maryland. With a wide range of services including neurology, speech-language pathology, psychiatry, group therapy and even yoga, NiCoE focuses on patients to more effectively diagnose and treat their unique ailments. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
