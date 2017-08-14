Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans

Morton explained to radio station 107.7 The Bone (via TeamRock): "A lot of times, a hiatus is a subjective thing. Because very often when we go out of the public eye in terms of what we're doing as a band, it doesn't mean we're not working.

"It takes us a fair amount of time to write and record these albums, so a lot of times we'll go off the radar and we're still working our little butts off to put music together.

"We've been a band for a long time and we're a collective group of very creative people. I personally never stop making music, so I think Lamb Of God might go out of the public eye for a little bit, but it doesn't mean I'm not doing stuff."

Morton continues: "I guess that's the most diplomatic way I can address it. But we're certainly not done - and we've got a lot of cool stuff coming up, both individually and collectively."