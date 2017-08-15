Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl

"Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced," Rhett wrote. "I can't believe that we have two daughters!!

"My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hoursShe is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister!" Read more here.