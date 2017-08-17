Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards
08-17-2017
.
Anthrax

Anthrax and Nothing More are the latest additions to artists who will be performing at the Loudwire Music Awards on October 24th at The Novo in Los Angeles, organizers announced on Tuesday.

They will be joining the already impressive lineup scheduled to rock the stage at the event including Ice-T's Body Count, Halestorm, Starset and Power Trip as well as a special guest performance from Judas Priest frontman and the Metal God himself Rob Halford.

Anthrax singer Charlie Benante had the following to say, "All of us in Anthrax are honored to be included in this year's Loudwire Music Awards, both as nominees in the Best Live Band category, and with a special performance at the show.

"The Loudwire Music Awards is a celebration of OUR music, and the support that Loudwire has given to all of us in hard rock, metal and thrash is really appreciated. We take pride in our live show as it's always a chance for us to connect with the audience, and we hope to bring the Loudwire Awards to a metalized frenzy with the special live set we're planning."

Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins added, "Loudwire is on the forefront of rock, always sharing news about the best things in our genre. So we're honored that they asked us to do this show... Can't wait!"

The Categories And Nominees For The 2017 LOUDWIRE MUSIC AWARDS:

HARD ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR presented by FRONTIERS RECORDS
* In This Moment
* Korn
* Papa Roach
* Pretty Reckless
* Starset
* Stone Sour

METAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
* Avenged Sevenfold
* Body Count
* Code Orange
* Mastodon
* Metallica
* Power Trip

HARD ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
* At The Drive In "In*Ter * A*Li*A"
* Highly Suspect "The Boy Who Died Wolf"
* Papa Roach "Crooked Teeth"
* Royal Thunder "WICK"
* Starset "Vessels"
* Stone Sour "Hydrograd"

METAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR presented by RAZOR & TIE
* Avenged Sevenfold "The Stage"
* Body Count "Bloodlust"
* Code Orange "Forever"
* Mastodon "Emperor of Sand"
* Metallica "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct"
* Power Trip "Nightmare Logic"

HARD ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR presented by APPLE MUSIC
* Foo Fighters "Run"
* Fozzy "Judas"
* I Prevail "Alone"
* Nothing More "Go To War"
* Of Mice & Men "Unbreakable"
* Starset "Monster"

METAL SONG OF THE YEAR presented by APPLE MUSIC
* Body Count "No Lives Matter"
* DragonForce "Ashes of the Dawn"
* Municipal Waste "Amateur Sketch"
* Obituary "Sentence Day"
* Pallbearer "I Saw The End"
* Power Trip "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)"

BEST LIVE BAND presented by eONE
* Amon Amarth
* Anthrax
* Behemoth
* The Dillinger Escape Plan
* Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
* Iron Maiden

MOST DEDICATED FANS presented by BMG/RISE
* Babymetal
* Blink-182
* Halestorm
* I Prevail
* Iron Maiden
* Rammstein

BREAKTHROUGH BAND presented by APPLE MUSIC
* Avatar
* Beartooth
* Bloodclot
* Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
* King Woman
* Royal Thunder

BEST NEW ARTIST presented by CENTURY MEDIA
* Black Map
* Cover Your Tracks
* Ded
* Gone Is Gone
* Greta Van Fleet
* Zeal & Ardor

BEST VOCALIST presented by FEARLESS RECORDS
* Chester Bennington, Linkin Park
* Maria Brink, In This Moment
* Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden
* Myles Kennedy, Alter Bridge
* MLNY Parsonz, Royal Thunder
* Corey Taylor, Stone Sour

BEST GUITARIST
* Tosin Abasi. Animals As Leaders
* Synyster Gates & Zacky Vengeance, Avenged Sevenfold
* Brent Hinds & Bill Kelliher, Mastodon
* Dave Mustaine & Kiko Loureiro - Megadeth
* Mark Tremonti, Alter Bridge
* Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne/Zakk Sabbath

BEST DRUMMER
* Charlie Benante, Anthrax
* Brann Dailor, Mastodon
* Mario Duplantier, Gojira
* Tomas Haake, Meshuggah
* Matt Greiner, August Burns Red
* Vinnie Paul, Hellyeah

BEST BASSIST presented by INDIGO HOTELS
* Frank Bello, Anthrax
* Derek Boyer, Suffocation
* Rex Brown, Rex Brown
* Matt Freeman, Rancid
* Steve Harris, Iron Maiden
* Mike Kerr, Royal Blood

Previously announced:

The COURAGE AWARD - Tony Iommi
The LEMMY AWARD presented by EAGLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT - Rob Halford of JUDAS PRIEST

advertisement

Anthrax Music, DVDs, Books and more

Anthrax T-shirts and Posters

More Anthrax News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards

Anthrax's Joey Belladonna Rocks Anthem At Buffalo Bills Game

Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga

Joey Belladonna Looks Back On Being Fired By Anthrax

Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band

Anthrax Streaming Rare Track 'Vice Of The Peope'

Anthrax To Release DVD From Among The Living Anniversary Tour

Anthrax Release 'For All Kings 'Reissue Preview Video

Anthrax Singer Performs National Anthem At NCAA Game

Megadeth and Anthrax Stars Recording New Album 2016 In Review


More Stories for Anthrax

Anthrax Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced- Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police- Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus- more

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group- Robert Plant Teases New Music- Skid Row Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion- Metallica Live 'Enter Sandman' Video- more

The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows- Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of Career- Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Tours With Metallica- more

Page Too:
Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault- Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse- Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'- more

Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music- Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction- Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests- more

Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict- Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short- Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'- Bruno Mars- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced

Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police

Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult

Queens Of The Stone Age Release 'The Way You Used To Do' Video

Singled Out: Dawn Of Disease's Ascension Gate

10 Years Stream New Song and Announce Tour With RED

Noel Gallagher To Headline Reopening Of Manchester Arena

Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour

KMFDM Release 'Murder My Heart' Video

Mac Sabbath Go VR With New 360 Degree Videos

Venom Inc, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust Fall Tour Announced

Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards

Van Morrison Releases 'Transformation' Video

Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll

Paramore's Hayley Williams Reimagines John Lennon's 'Imagine'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault

Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse

Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'

Kip Moore And Tony Hawk Announce Music City Skate Jam

Pink Releases Music Video For New Single 'What About Us'

Singled Out: Cameron Mitchell's Here Comes The Future

Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing Victims to Receive $324K Each

Dolly Parton Announces Her First Children's Album

Taylor Hicks' State Plate Season 2 New Episode Details Revealed

Capital Cities TV Concert Special Preview Released

A$AP Mob Performs 'Feels So Good' On The Tonight Show

Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music

Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction

Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests

Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.