Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards

They will be joining the already impressive lineup scheduled to rock the stage at the event including Ice-T's Body Count, Halestorm, Starset and Power Trip as well as a special guest performance from Judas Priest frontman and the Metal God himself Rob Halford.

Anthrax singer Charlie Benante had the following to say, "All of us in Anthrax are honored to be included in this year's Loudwire Music Awards, both as nominees in the Best Live Band category, and with a special performance at the show.

"The Loudwire Music Awards is a celebration of OUR music, and the support that Loudwire has given to all of us in hard rock, metal and thrash is really appreciated. We take pride in our live show as it's always a chance for us to connect with the audience, and we hope to bring the Loudwire Awards to a metalized frenzy with the special live set we're planning."



Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins added, "Loudwire is on the forefront of rock, always sharing news about the best things in our genre. So we're honored that they asked us to do this show... Can't wait!"

The Categories And Nominees For The 2017 LOUDWIRE MUSIC AWARDS:



HARD ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR presented by FRONTIERS RECORDS

* In This Moment

* Korn

* Papa Roach

* Pretty Reckless

* Starset

* Stone Sour

METAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

* Avenged Sevenfold

* Body Count

* Code Orange

* Mastodon

* Metallica

* Power Trip

HARD ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

* At The Drive In "In*Ter * A*Li*A"

* Highly Suspect "The Boy Who Died Wolf"

* Papa Roach "Crooked Teeth"

* Royal Thunder "WICK"

* Starset "Vessels"

* Stone Sour "Hydrograd"

METAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR presented by RAZOR & TIE

* Avenged Sevenfold "The Stage"

* Body Count "Bloodlust"

* Code Orange "Forever"

* Mastodon "Emperor of Sand"

* Metallica "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct"

* Power Trip "Nightmare Logic"

HARD ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR presented by APPLE MUSIC

* Foo Fighters "Run"

* Fozzy "Judas"

* I Prevail "Alone"

* Nothing More "Go To War"

* Of Mice & Men "Unbreakable"

* Starset "Monster"

METAL SONG OF THE YEAR presented by APPLE MUSIC

* Body Count "No Lives Matter"

* DragonForce "Ashes of the Dawn"

* Municipal Waste "Amateur Sketch"

* Obituary "Sentence Day"

* Pallbearer "I Saw The End"

* Power Trip "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)"

BEST LIVE BAND presented by eONE

* Amon Amarth

* Anthrax

* Behemoth

* The Dillinger Escape Plan

* Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

* Iron Maiden

MOST DEDICATED FANS presented by BMG/RISE

* Babymetal

* Blink-182

* Halestorm

* I Prevail

* Iron Maiden

* Rammstein

BREAKTHROUGH BAND presented by APPLE MUSIC

* Avatar

* Beartooth

* Bloodclot

* Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

* King Woman

* Royal Thunder

BEST NEW ARTIST presented by CENTURY MEDIA

* Black Map

* Cover Your Tracks

* Ded

* Gone Is Gone

* Greta Van Fleet

* Zeal & Ardor

BEST VOCALIST presented by FEARLESS RECORDS

* Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

* Maria Brink, In This Moment

* Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden

* Myles Kennedy, Alter Bridge

* MLNY Parsonz, Royal Thunder

* Corey Taylor, Stone Sour

BEST GUITARIST

* Tosin Abasi. Animals As Leaders

* Synyster Gates & Zacky Vengeance, Avenged Sevenfold

* Brent Hinds & Bill Kelliher, Mastodon

* Dave Mustaine & Kiko Loureiro - Megadeth

* Mark Tremonti, Alter Bridge

* Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne/Zakk Sabbath

BEST DRUMMER

* Charlie Benante, Anthrax

* Brann Dailor, Mastodon

* Mario Duplantier, Gojira

* Tomas Haake, Meshuggah

* Matt Greiner, August Burns Red

* Vinnie Paul, Hellyeah

BEST BASSIST presented by INDIGO HOTELS

* Frank Bello, Anthrax

* Derek Boyer, Suffocation

* Rex Brown, Rex Brown

* Matt Freeman, Rancid

* Steve Harris, Iron Maiden

* Mike Kerr, Royal Blood

Previously announced:

The COURAGE AWARD - Tony Iommi

The LEMMY AWARD presented by EAGLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT - Rob Halford of JUDAS PRIEST