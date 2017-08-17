|
Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards
.
They will be joining the already impressive lineup scheduled to rock the stage at the event including Ice-T's Body Count, Halestorm, Starset and Power Trip as well as a special guest performance from Judas Priest frontman and the Metal God himself Rob Halford.
Anthrax singer Charlie Benante had the following to say, "All of us in Anthrax are honored to be included in this year's Loudwire Music Awards, both as nominees in the Best Live Band category, and with a special performance at the show.
"The Loudwire Music Awards is a celebration of OUR music, and the support that Loudwire has given to all of us in hard rock, metal and thrash is really appreciated. We take pride in our live show as it's always a chance for us to connect with the audience, and we hope to bring the Loudwire Awards to a metalized frenzy with the special live set we're planning."
The Categories And Nominees For The 2017 LOUDWIRE MUSIC AWARDS:
METAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARD ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
METAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR presented by RAZOR & TIE
HARD ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR presented by APPLE MUSIC
METAL SONG OF THE YEAR presented by APPLE MUSIC
BEST LIVE BAND presented by eONE
MOST DEDICATED FANS presented by BMG/RISE
BREAKTHROUGH BAND presented by APPLE MUSIC
BEST NEW ARTIST presented by CENTURY MEDIA
BEST VOCALIST presented by FEARLESS RECORDS
BEST GUITARIST
BEST DRUMMER
BEST BASSIST presented by INDIGO HOTELS
Previously announced:
The COURAGE AWARD - Tony Iommi
