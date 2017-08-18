Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion

"Oh, it's definitely crossed my mind," Jones told Billboard. "I think it's something the fans would love. It'd be interesting, the contrast of the two styles of the two bands. I think it would be appealing. It's not carved in whatever things are carved in, but the thoughts are flowing around. But I'm still not quite sure how to forecast it."

Those fires have been stoked over the summer tour, with original members Lou Gramm (vocals), Ian McDonald (multi-instrumentalist) and Al Greenwood (keyboards) taking the stage for a three-song encore at Jones Beach on June 20. It was the first time McDonald and Greenwood had played with the band since 1980, and Gramm's first appearance since 1993. The group's original drummer, Dennis Elliott, performed at a show in Tampa on the anniversary tour.

"One thing for sure is all the musicians are getting on very well together and it's just refreshing and we're really enjoying it," Jones said. "Lou is good, and he's kept his voice. Al and Ian are playing the same as they did 40 years ago, basically, and it's a hoot. It's great adrenaline and very enjoyable. I think there's no bad apple anywhere in the whole thing, so I can't see any big problems." Read more here.