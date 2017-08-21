|
Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album
.
(hennemusic) Robert Plant is streaming a lyric video for "The May Queen", the lead track from his newly-announced forthcoming album "Carry Fire," which is set to be released on October 13tj Produced by Plant, the set sees the rocker once again joined by the Sensational Space Shifters, with appearances by Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, and renowned viola and fiddle player Seth Lakeman. The Led Zeppelin legend is also joined by Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde for a duet on the Ersel Hickey rockabilly classic, "Bluebirds Over the Mountain." "It's about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new," says Plant. "Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation." Check out the new song and a full track list for "Carry Fire" here.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
