Alice In Chains Mark Layne Staley's Birthday With Tribute Video
08-23-2017
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming a video tribute to their late singer, Layne Staley, on what would have been his 50th birthday on August 22nd. "Layne, to me, was one of the greatest singers in rock and roll history," says guitarist Jerry Cantrell. "I've never heard anything like him before and I will never hear anything like him since … Just to be able to get to be in a band with a guy that does that to you, there's nobody better to me than him and he's my friend.

"When we started playing together and writing tunes, mostly I was just kind of doing back-ups, I didn't want to sing, anyway - we've got him, we've got that guy and he's pretty good, you know."

"I saw Alice In Chains at The Paramount," recalls Heart vocalist Ann Wilson, "and Layne was just lit up. He seemed like he was incandescent .. from the inside. I remember looking down at him, going, 'wow, that guy's really got IT. He's got IT.As a singer and as a human being, I felt that he was speaking to another realm, and that really stuck with me. It was beautiful."

The tribute clip also includes comments from Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin - both of whom were Staley's bandmates in the Seattle supergroup Mad Season. Watch the video here.

