Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'
08-25-2017
.
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost have released a video for "He Is", the fourth single from their 2015 album, "Meliora." Directed by Zev Deans, the clip marks the final track to be issued from the Swedish band's third studio effort.

"Now we bid adieu to our third psalm," says the group, "the party is over." "Meliora" delivered Ghost their first-ever US Top 10 when the project debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 8.

The band won their first Grammy Award in the Best Metal performance category for the set's lead single, "Cirice", and a Swedish Grammis Award in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" of the year category.

The record was followed last fall by the 2016 EP, "Popestar", which made US history by becoming the first EP to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums in the chart's 10-year history. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ghost Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

Fatal Oakland 'Ghost Ship' Fire Leads To Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit

Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts

Ghostpoet Streaming New Song 'Immigrant Boogie'

The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Recovering From 12th Surgery

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members


More Stories for Ghost

Ghost Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans- Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed- Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance - more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Releases New Single 'Look What You Made Me Do'- Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. Announce Reunion Show- Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z Rumored For Super Bowl- more

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation- Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge- Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online

Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced

Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases New Single 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. Announce Reunion Show

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z Rumored For Next Super Bowl

Katy Perry Releases 'Swish Swish' Music Video

Demi Lovato Releases New Track 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Rihanna Giving Fans Chance To Win Diamond Ball Tickets

11th Annual ACM Honors Highlights

Miranda Lambert Duets With Boyfriend Anderson East

Mariah Carey Teases Remix of French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

Solange Announces Fall Performance Series

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds On Inspiration For LoveLoud Festival

'Hollywood Medium' Channels Notorious B.I.G. with Lil' Kim

Dixie Chicks Cover Beyonce's 'Daddy Issues'

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'

Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis

Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.