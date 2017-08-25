Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

"Now we bid adieu to our third psalm," says the group, "the party is over." "Meliora" delivered Ghost their first-ever US Top 10 when the project debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 8.

The band won their first Grammy Award in the Best Metal performance category for the set's lead single, "Cirice", and a Swedish Grammis Award in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" of the year category.

The record was followed last fall by the 2016 EP, "Popestar", which made US history by becoming the first EP to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums in the chart's 10-year history. Watch the video here.