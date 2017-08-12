|
David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video (Week in Review)
.
David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a performance of the title track to his 2015 album, "Rattle That Lock", as the latest preview of his "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its release in various formats on September 29. Gilmour's 2016 shows at the ancient venue - the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC - marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii." The guitarist delivered a mix of solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics, including the rarely-played "The Great Gig In The Sky" from "The Dark Side Of The Moon", and "One Of These Days", the only song that was also performed by the band in the same venue in 1971. The 2016 concerts were in support of Gilmour's fourth solo album, "Rattle That Lock" debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 and at No. 1 in his native UK, among other places. Directed by Gavin Elder, the 2017 package will be available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and download. "David Gilmour Live At Pompeii" will debut in more than 2,000 cinemas worldwide on September 13. Watch the video - here.
