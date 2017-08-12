Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video (Week in Review)

.
David Gilmour

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a performance of the title track to his 2015 album, "Rattle That Lock", as the latest preview of his "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its release in various formats on September 29.

Gilmour's 2016 shows at the ancient venue - the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC - marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

The guitarist delivered a mix of solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics, including the rarely-played "The Great Gig In The Sky" from "The Dark Side Of The Moon", and "One Of These Days", the only song that was also performed by the band in the same venue in 1971.

The 2016 concerts were in support of Gilmour's fourth solo album, "Rattle That Lock" debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 and at No. 1 in his native UK, among other places.

Directed by Gavin Elder, the 2017 package will be available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and download. "David Gilmour Live At Pompeii" will debut in more than 2,000 cinemas worldwide on September 13. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

David Gilmour Music, DVDs, Books and more

David Gilmour T-shirts and Posters

More David Gilmour News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video

David Gilmour Releases Pompeii Concert Film Preview

David Gilmour Previews New Live At Pompeii Concert Film

David Gilmour Concert Film Coming To Theaters

David Gilmour Performs Pink Floyd Classic With Sherlock Star

David Gilmour Won't Play Pink Floyd's Echoes Without Richard Wright

David Gilmour Makes Triumphant Return To Pompeii

David Gilmour Breaks Out Pink Floyd Rarity For Tour Kickoff Show

David Gilmour Combines Pink Floyd Classic With 'Purple Rain'


More Stories for David Gilmour

David Gilmour Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again- Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here- Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music- more

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show- Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers- Chris Cornell's Family Plan Statue- more

Page Too:
Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit- Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media- Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'- Michael Jackson- more

Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas- Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ- 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair- Pink- more

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting- Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand- Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced- Kenny Rogers- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online

Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'

Singled Out: Orissa's Tara

Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile

Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration

John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell

Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show

Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers

Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas

Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ

2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair

Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'

Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'

Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP

Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role

James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'

Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues

Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby

Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced

More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.