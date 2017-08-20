Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion (Week in Review)

.
Sebastian Bach

Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill says in a new interview that the band has closed the door to reuniting with original frontman Sebastian Bach who was their singer during their heyday and departed the group in 1996.

Hill discussed with Another FN Podcast (via TeamRock) the talks Bach's camp and the band had last year about possibly reuniting and said, "That door is closed. There was talk about it, the two camps went back and forth, and it was not to happen, so that door in now shut."

He was asked if he meant forever and responded, "Yeah, I believe so. Our singer, ZP Theart, he's a brother. He's a great singer, he's a great frontman, he's a guy I look forward to seeing and a guy I look forward to hanging out with.

"We trust him with the band that we've been in all this time - and that is precious to us." He then continued, "We appreciate fans - we're probably the most fan-friendly band you'll ever meet. We'll go out in the cold, we'll hang out with them, but what we won't do is put ourselves in a volatile situation and be unhappy and destroy what we have now."

Hill added his views on Back, "He's not a rock star, he's a superstar - he's great. He'll cut his own throat to do a good show. He puts it all out there. He's a great singer and a great frontman - one of the all-time greats, but we're not working together." - here.

More Sebastian Bach News

