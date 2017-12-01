Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip
12-01-2017
.
(hennemusic) Queen are streaming a clip of "The American Dream", a documentary included in the recently-released 40th anniversary edition of their 1977 album classic "News Of The World."

The DVD presents material filmed on and off stage during the band's 1977 US tour in support of the record, including footage from a Houston concert late in the year.

The 2017 3CD/1DVD/1LP "News Of The World" package contains the documentary, engineer Bob Ludwig's 2011 remaster of the album alongside two discs of bonus tracks, and a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes.

A "Raw Sessions" disc presents recently unearthed out-takes and rarities from the band's archives, while a bonus tracks disc features a variety of previously-released but hard-to-find versions of "News Of The World" tracks recorded in concert, for radio shows, or in alternate mixes, including the band's entire five-song final live session recorded for BBC Radio in October 1977.

The 40th anniversary edition is rounded out with a selection of memorabilia from the period, including three posters and a 60-page book of images. Led by the stadium anthem "We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions", the UK band's best-selling studio release peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to worldwide sales of 6 million copies, including 4 million in the States alone. Watch the clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Queen Music
