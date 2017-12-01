Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

The DVD presents material filmed on and off stage during the band's 1977 US tour in support of the record, including footage from a Houston concert late in the year.

The 2017 3CD/1DVD/1LP "News Of The World" package contains the documentary, engineer Bob Ludwig's 2011 remaster of the album alongside two discs of bonus tracks, and a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes.

A "Raw Sessions" disc presents recently unearthed out-takes and rarities from the band's archives, while a bonus tracks disc features a variety of previously-released but hard-to-find versions of "News Of The World" tracks recorded in concert, for radio shows, or in alternate mixes, including the band's entire five-song final live session recorded for BBC Radio in October 1977.

The 40th anniversary edition is rounded out with a selection of memorabilia from the period, including three posters and a 60-page book of images. Led by the stadium anthem "We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions", the UK band's best-selling studio release peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to worldwide sales of 6 million copies, including 4 million in the States alone. Watch the clip here.