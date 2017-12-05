Jimmy Eat World Announce Integrity Blues The Tour

(Radio.com) Jimmy Eat World have announced new tour dates for 2018. The band is set to embark on the Integrity Blues The Tour, which launches May 5 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The band have also announced the imminent release of their brand new Integrity Blues Acoustic EP, which is set to be released this Friday, December 8th.
The 3-track collection features stripped down versions of "Integrity Blues," "Sure and Certain" and "Get Right," and will be available at all digital retail providers. See the tour dates here.