Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour

Reggie and the Full Effect, Have Mercy, and Household will be opening for Senses Fail when they hit the road in late February in support of their forthcoming album "If There Is A Light, It Will Find You," which is set to be released on February 16th.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on February 27th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory and will be concluding on March 31st in Las Vegas, NV at the Brooklyn Bowl.



Senses Fail U.S. Tour Dates:

2/27 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

2/28 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

3/2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

3/3 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

3/5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

3/7 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

3/9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

3/10 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

3/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/13 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

3/14 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

3/16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3/17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of The Living Arts

3/20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

3/21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

3/22 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

3/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

3/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3/26 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

3/27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3/29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

3/30 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

3/31 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl