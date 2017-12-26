David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page 2017 In Review

Coverdale made the comments to Sweden Rock Magazine while discussing his plans to include some rarities on upcoming reissues of some of Whitesnake's classic albums.

The Whitesnake icon was asked if he planned exhaustive reissue campaign similar to the one that Page undertook for the Led Zeppelin album catalog and he responded, "I'm not going that far. The saddest thing for me, and my dear, dear, dear beloved friend Jimmy Page, I think one of the reasons he's explored the Zeppelin catalog so significantly is because he can't get the guys to commit to making a new record or touring." Read more here.