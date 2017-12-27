Surviving Led Zeppelin Members Working On Special Anniversary Release

Vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bass player John Paul Jones are teaming up to work with Reel Art Press to publish an official illustrated book in honor of Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary. While not too many specifics about the book have dropped yet, a 2018 date for publication has been confirmed.

In other news, as previously reported, Page has dropped the news that unreleased Led Zeppelin material will be unleashed to the world in 2018 in line with Zep's 50th anniversary.

"There'll be Led Zeppelin product coming out for sure that people haven't heard, 'cause I'm working on that," he explained in a video interview with the Academy of Achievement. "Next year will be the 50th year, so there's all manner of surprises coming out." Read more here.