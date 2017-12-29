Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single

Krusen played on the Seattle band's debut release, "Ten", and was one of two drummers included in the Rock Hall induction - alongside Matt Cameron - and the rest of the current lineup of Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament.

At the induction event, Krusen joined Pearl Jam to perform "Alive" before Cameron stepped in for "Given To Fly" and "Better Man." The first of five drummers in the band, Krusen left Pearl Jam in May of 1991 and checked himself into rehab for alcohol abuse issues; he was replaced by Matt Chamberlain for a short time before Dave Abbruzzese sat behind the kit until 1994, with Jack Irons stepping in until Soundgarden's Cameron became a regular member in 1998.

The B-side of the exclusive Ten Club 7" vinyl holiday single is a new cover of Chuck Berry's "Around And Around", recorded during a Rock Hall rehearsal on March 30. Read more here.