Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour 2017 In Review

Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour was a top 17 story of August 2017: (Radio.com) Even after 50 years together as a band, drummer Mick Fleetwood says a "farewell" tour is just not in the cards for Fleetwood Mac. The issue came up during a recent Rolling Stone interview, where Fleetwood was reminded of singer Christine McVie's hints that the band's upcoming tour would be of the farewell variety.
"I don't know where that is coming from," Fleetwood replied. "In my mind, it's not, and everyone in the band has decided that it's not. But we thought we were finished 30 years ago. And so it's a Rolling Stones model. I don't know if morbid is the correct word here, but when everyone is in their seventies and you think about five years from now…
"You know, at some point I wish I'd seen Frank Sinatra. And I didn't. And lo and behold, one day Frank's dead," he added. "Phil Collins is calling his tour 'Not Dead Yet.' Well, we're not dead yet, but god forbid, we might be, so you could be like, 'I better go and see them!' But you will not see a poster saying this is our farewell tour that I could dream of.'" Read more here.