Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour 2017 In Review

"I don't know where that is coming from," Fleetwood replied. "In my mind, it's not, and everyone in the band has decided that it's not. But we thought we were finished 30 years ago. And so it's a Rolling Stones model. I don't know if morbid is the correct word here, but when everyone is in their seventies and you think about five years from now…

"You know, at some point I wish I'd seen Frank Sinatra. And I didn't. And lo and behold, one day Frank's dead," he added. "Phil Collins is calling his tour 'Not Dead Yet.' Well, we're not dead yet, but god forbid, we might be, so you could be like, 'I better go and see them!' But you will not see a poster saying this is our farewell tour that I could dream of.'" Read more here.