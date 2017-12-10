Jimi Hendrix Both Sides Of The Sky Album Details Revealed was a top story on Friday: (Gibson) It's been almost fifty years since he tragically passed away, but there's still gold in the Jimi Hendrix vaults. This March will see the release of Both Sides Of The Sky, a new album of Jimi Hendrix material recorded between 1968 and 1970.
Made up of thirteen tracks, the album will feature ten songs which have never been released before. The album is the final in a trilogy of archival releases that included 2010's Valleys of Neptune and 2013's People, Hell and Angels.
Both Sides Of Sky, scheduled to release on March 9, was co-produced by long time Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer and features guests like Stephens Stills (on a cover of Joni Mitchell's 'Woodstock', as well as the original '$20 Fine'), legendary blues guitarist Johnny Winter (on a version of Guitar Slim's 'Things I Used To Do') and singer and saxophonist Lonnie Youngblood. Also included is a cover of Muddy Waters' 'Mannish Boy.' Read more - here.
