Saxon Added As Headliner For Ramblin' Man Fair

The events will be taking place this July at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent and Saxon have been tapped to lead the lineup on Friday night which will also include performances from The Last In Line and the Graham Bonnet Band.

Frontman Biff Byford had this to say, "After a great time at the first Ramblin' Man Fair, we are very happy to be asked back to headline the inaugural Friday night this year. With all the hits and more coming your way, get out your denim and leather - it's going to be special."

Other announced acts include ZZ Top, Extreme, Dokken, Blues Pills, Kansas, Magnum, Focus, Joanne Shaw Taylor, the Quireboys and Rival Sons. Check out the lineup and find more details here.