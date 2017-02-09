Linkin Park Share Behind The Scenes Video For New Song

Shinoda has a printout in front of him and reviews what they have written already. "We said, 'Oh, let's see if we can make these lines better,'" he says to Bennington before explaining why it's not working. "Wish that I could slow things down/ Wanna come down, but there's comfort…" he sings before trailing off and noting the problem. "There's two 'downs' in a row."

Shinoda adds, "The whole point of the song is you're holding on to something that's pulling you down." Could this be the mysterious piano ballad about "holding on" Linkin Park previewed on February 3rd? Read more and watch the clip here.