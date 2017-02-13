Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ Becomes Daddy Christ

The band is currently touring Europe with Disturbed and Chevelle and Christ revealed that he will be returning to the trek when it hits Berlin on Wednesday (Feb. 15th.)

Calling himself Daddy Christ, he had this message for fans, "Hello to all the fans out there, I wanted to share the news with you all that my wife and I recently added a new addition to the A7X family, Franklin James.

"Unfortunately because of this exciting announcement I have had to stay back and miss a couple of shows in one of my favorite countries, Germany. We have one of our amazing techs filling in so the shows can go on. I'll be catching back up with you guys in Berlin on Feb. 15th. Can't wait to see you all, thanks for everyone's support."