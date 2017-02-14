Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Concert Film and Live Album
02-14-2017
.
Tedeschi Trucks Band

(Gibson) Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced that they will be releasing Live From the Fox Oakland, their first-ever concert film and second live album, on March 17.

Live From the Fox Oakland is available for pre-order now on vinyl and as two-CD/DVD and two-CD/BluRay sets. The film features a performance from the second night of a two-show stand at Oakland's Fox Theater in September 2016.

"I think, three [studio] records in, the lid has finally come off," former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks says of the 12-person band he and his wife Susan Tedeschi assembled seven years ago. "The last three or four months with this band has been the most growth I've ever been a part of within a group. I haven't found the ceiling yet."

With the Allman Brothers finally calling it a day, Trucks is now concentrating on his band with wife Susan Tedeschi. The T-T Band kick off their third-annual Wheels of Soul summer tour on July 1. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tedeschi Trucks Band T-shirts and Posters

More Tedeschi Trucks Band News

Tedeschi Trucks Band Music
