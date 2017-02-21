Fit For A King Have Over $10K Of Equipment Stolen

The group posted the following message to fans on Saturday (Feb 18th), "Today, the day before we leave for tour, we went out to our trailer to find all our guitars, basses, and an amp had been stolen. Over $10k of equipment.

"No shows will be cancelled, but if you are interested in helping replace what has been stolen, snag some merch from our store so you can have a token for your generosity. Thank you all." Visit their store here.