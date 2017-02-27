John Mayer Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Search for Everything' Wave 2

Mayer sat down with Rolling Stone's Jenny Eliscu to explore the themes and process behind the next four songs on The Search for Everything. "It's beyond a break-up record," he said. "It's about my impression of loss. It's about the ghost in the room. Proudly, it is, as my therapist says, a study into the metaphysics of absent love."

Here's Mayer on the new songs, track-by-track. "Still Feel Like Your Man": "This is my little engine that could…The title itself had lyrics blowing out of it from every corner…[I wrote it] almost like a treatment for a movie." Read the rest here.