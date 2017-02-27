The Dead Daisies Announce Limited Edition Box Set

According to the announcement, the limited edition box set will feature an exclusive 7" vinyl single recorded at The Zoo at Planet Rock Radio's London fan-only gig in November 2016, along with the Digipak with CD & DVD, double 180g 12" vinyl, poster, sticker, button, patch and photocard.

The Digipak will include a CD and DVD, along with photo booklet, the "Live & Louder" documentary, the "Make Some Noise World Tour"-documentary, all music videos of the "Make Some Noise" album cycle and a picture gallery.

The vinyl edition will be presented in a gatefold cover with printed inner sleeves, 4-page booklet, CD in paper-sleeve with the two LPs pressed on 180g multicolor vinyl.

Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "We're extremely excited and proud of our new album 'Live & Louder'!!! A lot of the fans have been writing to us and saying how much they LOVED our records but were even more blown away by the band live!!!

"So this documents our last U.K./European tour, and also shows the world how truly loud and supportive The Dead Daisies fans are!!!! Thank you and Turn It Up!!!!"