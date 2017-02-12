Megadeth Frontman Hints At Major Tour With Bigger Band (Week in Review)

Mustaine made the revelations during an interview with WRIF. "Believe it or not, we've got some cool things going on for the States," he told the radio host. "We've got two really great things we're gonna be doing. We'll be heading out some part of the spring or summer and then we just were told about an opportunity at the end of the year that really, really excited me."

He then added, "It's somebody I've never played with before that we're actually gonna be supporting. They were so cool that we would step down from being a headliner to support this group."

Leading online guesses about the identity of the 'bigger group' include Guns N' Roses and Mustaine's former band Metallica. Since everyone is speculating we would add Van Halen, AC/DC with Axl Rose and the Rolling Stones (who are working on a new album) to the list, although there has been absolutely no confirmation beyond Dave's comments. Check out the full interview - here.