Mick Jagger Refused To Release 'Masterpiece' Memoir? (Week in Review)

Writer and publisher John Blake makes the claim in an article for UK magazine The Spectator, in which he alleges to have the manuscript kept in a "secret hiding place".

Blake says that it was started in the late '70s when Jagger was paid an advance of £1 million, which he eventually gave back. Blake says it offers an "extraordinary insight" into the singer and "shows a quieter, more watchful Mick than the fast-living caricature".

Jagger initially found it difficult to write the book, Blake claims, because "all the years of drugs and debauchery had addled his brain so badly that he could not remember anything". When the book was finished in the early '80s, it was rejected by publishers because "it was light on sex and drugs".

Nevertheless, Blake goes on to describe the memoir as "a little masterpiece," adding that it's "a perfectly preserved time capsule written when the Stones had produced all their greatest music but still burned with the passion and fire of youth and idealism."