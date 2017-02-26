Ghost Changes Band Lineup Ahead Of Tour? (Week in Review)

Musician Tobias Forge (though his persona is the frontman Papa Emeritus, he's believed to dress up as one of the band's Nameless Ghouls and answers all interviews himself). Speaking to Metal Wani, Forge said, "From a practical point of view, you're interested in, on the one hand, preserving the sound, or the elements that make up the sound, and you still wanna progress.

"I think one of the secrets behind our preserving ability is the fact that we don't necessarily have to have the same six people in the room to make that sound, which helps."

He went on to add, "performing Ghost and recording Ghost has never really been the same thing. So that we can preserve our sound; we don't have to rely on… if some people come and go, which is good." Read more - here.