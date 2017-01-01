Joe Perry Collapsed During Hollywood Vampires Concert 2016 In Review

Page Six reports the 65-year-old Aerosmith guitarist was performing with the supergroup on their summer tour of North America when he stumbled offstage and, according to sources, soon lost consciousness and apparently went into cardiac arrest around 9:30 p.m, with police on the scene reviving him.

A clip posted by Instagram user @leeniepics shows Perry wobbling offstage before being treated by emergency officials. "#JoePerry collapsed on stage just now!," she wrote. "He had to sit on drum kit and then went behind a small wall and passed out. FDNY and NYPD carried him off quickly."

Perry was taken to Coney Island hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. At around 10:00 p.m., Cooper stopped the concert and informed fans that Perry had not been feeling well.

"If you notice one of our brothers is not onstage with us, he was very sick before the show'," Cooper reportedly told the crowd. "Thanks to everyone asking about our brother @JoePerry," tweeted Cooper after the show. "He is stable right now, with family & is under the best care." Read more and see the video here.