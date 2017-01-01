Lil Wayne Refuted Seizure Reports 2016 In Review

Lil Wayne refuted the reports. The rapper called the story a "false alarm" and thanked fans for their prayers. He tweeted "False Alarm! I appreciate da prayers and konsern but I'm good!!! Luv."

In June, Wayne was forced to make two emergency landings after he suffered seizures mid-flight. In a 2013 interview Wayne said that that he suffers from epilepsy and is "prone to seizures," reported Billboard. Read more here.