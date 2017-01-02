Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Court Ordered Randy Travis Arrest Footage To Be Released 2016 In Review
01/02/2017
.
Randy Travis

(Radio.com) Randy Travis fought hard to keep the dashcam footage from his 2012 DWI arrest private even though media outlets have repeatedly cited the Public Information Act in order to secure the tape but in August a court ordered its release.

On August 7, 2012, Travis was involved in a one-car accident in Tioga, Texas. Officers found him lying naked in the road with a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit. Former Attorney General Greg Abbott stated the dashcam footage constituted a public record and should be released. But Abbott did say images of Travis from the waist down would be redacted (via Austin American-Statesman).

Travis filed suit, but when state District Judge Stephen Yelenosky sided with Abbott, his lawyers took the case to the state 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin. Travis' legal team argued that the dashcam footage should remain private not only because it showed his medical and mental conditions, but also because he was acting involuntarily.

The court ruled on August 18 that the footage does indeed fall under public record. Chief Justice Jeff Rose stated, "Even if we assume that the contents of the redacted dashboard recording contain information that is highly intimate and embarrassing to Travis, those facts were not private as a matter of law because Travis put himself in public by driving unclothed while intoxicated." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Randy Travis Music, DVDs, Books and more

Randy Travis T-shirts and Posters

More Randy Travis News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Court Ordered Randy Travis Arrest Footage To Be Released 2016 In Review

Randy Travis Does Rare Performance At Hall of Fame Induction

Court Orders Randy Travis Arrest Footage To Be Released

Kenny Chesney Joined On Stage By Randy Travis

Randy Travis To Be Honored With Career Achievement Award

Randy Travis Stars In New Film 'The Price'

Blake Shelton Joined By Randy Travis Onstage

Randy Travis' Wife Makes Moving Speech at Hall of Fame Announcement

Randy Travis Got Married Last Month

Randy Travis' Heartfelt Message After Surprise ACM Awards Appearance


More Stories for Randy Travis

Randy Travis Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Austin Carlile Leaves Of Mice & Men For Health Reasons- The Doors Stars To Reunite For Special Event- Vince Neil's Drinking An Issue On Celebrity Apprentice- more

Ozzy Osbourne Feared 'Lunatic In The Crowd' At Alamo- Lars Ulrich Didn't Know Metallica Planned To Fire Him-Joe Perry Collapsed During Hollywood Vampires Concert- more

Axl Rose Plans New Music For Guns N' Roses- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Says Hearing Invention WORKS- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Had Surgery For Broken Neck- more

Page Too:
George Michael Cause of Death 'Inconclusive' In Postmortem- Mariah Carey Laughs Off Her NYE Performance Debacle- Unusual Arrest At Blink-182 Concert- Richie Sambora-more

AC/DC Star Said God Bless Axl Rose For Stepping In- Demi Lovato Shared Topless Photo For New Song- Zayn Malik Says Alien Told Him To Quit One Direction-more

You Don't Give Eddie Van Halen A Speeding Ticket-Zayn Malik Canceled Concert Over Anxiety- Ed Sheeran Sued For Alleged 'Photograph' Theft- ABBA Reunited For 50th Anniversary-more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Austin Carlile Leaves Of Mice & Men For Health Reasons

The Doors Stars To Reunite For Special Event

Vince Neil's Drinking An Issue On Celebrity Apprentice

Sammy Hagar Offered Apology To Van Halen 2016 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Sued For $2 Million Over 'Crazy Train' 2016 In Review

Axl Rose Suffered Malfunction During Guns N' Roses Concert 2016 In Review

Former UFO Star Pete Way Suffered Heart Attack 2016 In Review

Former Nine Inch Nails Star James Woolley Dead At 50 2016 In Review

Gregg Allman Was Hospitalized For 'Serious Health Issues' 2016 In Review

The Tragically Hip Played Farewell Show 2016 In Review

Ronnie James Dio Resurrected Via Hologram At Music Festival 2016 In Review

AC/DC's Angus Young Talked Brother Malcolm And Cliff's Retirement 2016 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Offer Rejected By Glenn Hughes 2016 In Review

KISS To Continue Without Stanley and Simmons 2016 In Review

Bruce Dickinson Backed Aircraft Crashed During Second Flight 2016 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Puzzled By Deicide Vocalist's Outburst 2016 In Review

Disturbed Fan Charged For Biting Medic At Concert 2016 In Review

Aerosmith Star Performed With Pearl Jam In Boston 2016 In Review

Led Zeppelin Lost Stairway To Heaven Trial Fees Battle 2016 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Feared 'Lunatic In The Crowd' At Alamo 2016 In Review

Lars Ulrich Didn't Know Metallica Planned To Fire Him 2016 In Review

Joe Perry Collapsed During Hollywood Vampires Concert 2016 In Review

Ex-Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Had Lung Surgery 2016 In Review

Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Had Heart Surgery 2016 In Review

• more

Page Too News Stories
George Michael Cause of Death 'Inconclusive' In Postmortem

Mariah Carey Laughs Off Her NYE Performance Debacle

Unusual Arrest At Blink-182 Concert 2016 In Review

Richie Sambora Reached Out To Jon Bon Jovi 2016 In Review

Tom DeLonge Says Punk Has 'Nothing To Do With Music At All' 2016 In Review

Adele Says She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show 2016 In Review

Jeff Beck And Steven Tyler Covered Prince's 'Purple Rain' 2016 In Review

Demi Lovato Sued By Sleigh Bells For Alleged Song Theft 2016 In Review

Trace Adkins Helped Family Of Slain Police Officer 2016 In Review

Backstreet Boys Creator Lou Pearlman Died 2016 In Review

Justin Bieber Scored Eight Guinness World Records 2016 In Review

Court Ordered Randy Travis Arrest Footage To Be Released 2016 In Review

Ed Sheeran Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off Marvin Gaye 2016 In Review

NSYNC Reunited For JC Chasez's 40th Birthday 2016 In Review

Miranda Lambert Ejected Rowdy Fans From Concert 2016 In Review

Suge Knight Allegedly Once Went After Eminem 2016 In Review

The Game And 50 Cent End Long Running Feud 2016 In Review

One Direction Star Angered By Fan Photo 2016 In Review

AC/DC Star Said God Bless Axl Rose For Stepping In 2016 In Review

Demi Lovato Shared Topless Photo For New Song 2016 In Review

Zayn Malik Says Alien Told Him To Quit One Direction 2016 In Review

Man Arrested After Slapping Justin Timberlake 2016 In Review

Dr. Dre Searched, Handcuffed And Briefly Detained By Police 2016 In Review

Craig Morgan's Son Found Dead 2016 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.