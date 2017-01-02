Ritchie Blackmore Offer Rejected By Glenn Hughes 2016 In Review

Hughes, who shared Deep Purple microphone duties with newcomer David Coverdale in the 1970s, explains that he didn't want to be part of a 21st-century lineup featuring relatively unknown singer Ronnie Romero.

Asked about Blackmore's three Rainbow appearances, which took place in June, Hughes tells Hard Rock Haven: "He asked me to do it with him. And I said 'no' because he wanted to, funny enough, he wanted to use an unknown singer.

"I said, 'It's not me. It's not me to do that.' I've done that with David, and it was good. I don't want to do it again. I said very eloquently, 'No thank you. I really would like to see you, but I can't do this at the point where I am right now.'"

Hughes also confirmed that Black Country Communion will release their reunion album in May next year. Read more here.