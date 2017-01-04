Tool Warn Fans Critical Of New Album Delay 2016 In Review

Now the band have spoken out via webmaster Blair McKenzie Blake in a recent online newsletter, saying: "When it comes to the subject of the new Tool album, even though those whose negative thoughts and actions are in the small minority, their negative attitudes are having consequences that extend far beyond the next Tool record.

"Their hostile behavior and small-minded opinions are not helping in bringing about the next Tool record. They are also not fooling anyone by saying they're 'tired of waiting and jumping ship,' or they've 'had enough and are over this band.'

"Why is it that those who complain the loudest are almost always the first to comment negatively on any given post? It's as if they're sitting at their computer, waiting for any piece of news so that they can pounce with their cynical viewpoint. By doing so, they invalidate all their disavowing."

Blake offers a parable about positive thinking by telling of a recent visit to a fast-food outlet Arby's, where his girlfriend was given the wrong order. He was all set to start a confrontation until she told him the food was better than what she'd asked for, and that she'd order it again in future. Read more here.