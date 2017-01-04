Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tool Warn Fans Critical Of New Album Delay 2016 In Review
01/04/2017
.
Tool

(Metal Hammer) Tool made headlines in October when they issued a warning to fans about negative energy surrounding the long wait for the follow-up to 2006 album 10,000 Days. Despite recent comments from members and friends that the record is slowly coming together, many followers have expressed frustration at the time it's taking.

Now the band have spoken out via webmaster Blair McKenzie Blake in a recent online newsletter, saying: "When it comes to the subject of the new Tool album, even though those whose negative thoughts and actions are in the small minority, their negative attitudes are having consequences that extend far beyond the next Tool record.

"Their hostile behavior and small-minded opinions are not helping in bringing about the next Tool record. They are also not fooling anyone by saying they're 'tired of waiting and jumping ship,' or they've 'had enough and are over this band.'

"Why is it that those who complain the loudest are almost always the first to comment negatively on any given post? It's as if they're sitting at their computer, waiting for any piece of news so that they can pounce with their cynical viewpoint. By doing so, they invalidate all their disavowing."

Blake offers a parable about positive thinking by telling of a recent visit to a fast-food outlet Arby's, where his girlfriend was given the wrong order. He was all set to start a confrontation until she told him the food was better than what she'd asked for, and that she'd order it again in future. Read more here.

Metal Hammer is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Metal Hammer - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tool Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tool T-shirts and Posters

More Tool News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tool Warn Fans Critical Of New Album Delay 2016 In Review

Tool, R. Kelly, Danger Mouse, 209 Others Supported 'Blurred Lines' Appeal 2016 In Review

Tool Feel Guilty About Delay Of New Album

Maynard James Keenan Laments Tool's 'Tedious' Creative Process

Maynard James Keenan Says Tool Album Delay Isn't Laziness

Tool's Stinkfist Performed By String Orchestra

Tool Make Kid's Dream Come True At Recent Concert

Tool's Danny Carey Diagnosed With 'Serious Staph Infection'

Metallica and Tool Stars Have Running Joke About Album Delays

Maynard James Keenan Reveals Special Guests For Book Tour


More Stories for Tool

Tool Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Didn't Want Dave Mustaine At Rock Hall Induction?- Foo Fighters Confirm First US Show Of 2017- Five Finger Death Punch Finish New Album- David Bowie- more

Foo Fighters Hint at U.S. Tour Announcement- Metallica Focused Music Festival May Be Coming- Rick Wakeman Won't Be Taking Part In Yes Rock Hall Induction- more

Austin Carlile Leaves Of Mice & Men For Health Reasons- The Doors Stars To Reunite For Special Event- Vince Neil's Drinking An Issue On Celebrity Apprentice- more

Page Too:
Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup- Kanye West And Tyga Release New Track 'Feel Me'- Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle- more

Mariah Carey Manager Blasts New Year's Rockin' Eve Producers- Ed Sheeran Announces New Music- Bruce Springsteen Sets Record 2016 In Review- more

George Michael Cause of Death 'Inconclusive' In Postmortem- Mariah Carey Laughs Off Her NYE Performance Debacle- Unusual Arrest At Blink-182 Concert- Richie Sambora-more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Didn't Want Dave Mustaine At Rock Hall Induction?

Foo Fighters Confirm First US Show Of 2017

Five Finger Death Punch Finish New Album

The Doobie Brothers and Chicago Announce Summer Tour

David Bowie Lead Vinyl Sales To 25-Year High

Dan Auerbach Recruits Mark Knopfler, Duane Eddy For New Album

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With The Killers

Guns N' Roses Song Was Part Of Murder Case 2016 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Could Return To Stage Soon 2016 In Review

Rolling Stones Played Surprise Intimate Concert 2016 In Review

Vince Neil Pled Guilty To Battery Charges 2016 In Review

Van Halen and Michael Anthony Spoke For First Time In A Decade 2016 In Review

Slipknot's Jim Root Underwent Surgery 2016 In Review

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Upset Disturbed Frontman 2016 In Review

Led Zeppelin's Stairway Named Greatest Guitar Solo Ever 2016 In Review

Bob Dylan Wins Nobel Prize For Literature 2016 In Review

Tool Warn Fans Critical Of New Album Delay 2016 In Review

Asking Alexandria Reunited With Singer Danny Worsnop 2016 In Review

Dead Or Alive Frontman Pete Burns Dead From 'Massive Cardiac Arrest' 2016 In Review

Slash Claimed Marriage To Perla Ferrar Was Not Legal 2016 In Review

Queensryche Slammed 'Roach' Infested Music Industry 2016 In Review

Metallica's Abandoned Video Game Scenes Revealed 2016 In Review

Anselmo Tarnished Pantera's Image Says Vinnie Paul 2016 In Review

Singled Out: Devilskin's Pray

• more

Page Too News Stories
Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup

Kanye West And Tyga Release New Track 'Feel Me'

Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Lands On Forbes' 30 Under 30

Sia Releases 'Never Give Up' Lyric Video

Elton John Plays Tribute To George Michael

Migos Announce New Album 'C U L T U R E'

Future Released Two New Music Videos

The Game Concert Ended In Gunfire 2016 In Review

When Ozzy Accidentally Texted Robert Plant 2016 In Review

Suge Knight Sued Dr. Dre, Alleges Murder For Hire Plot 2016 In Review

Adele's '25' Reached Diamond Status With 10 Million In Sales 2016 In Review

One Direction Reacted To Niall Horan's Debut Solo Single 2016 In Review

OneRepublic Revealed Peter Gabriel Collaboration 2016 In Review

Meek Mill Freestyle Dissed Drake, The Game and Beanie Sigel 2016 In Review

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Teaming Up For 2017 Tour 2016 In Review

Demi Lovato Announced Break Following Taylor Swift Jab Backlash 2016 In Review

Kid Cudi Went To Rehab For 'Depression And Suicidal Urges' 2016 In Review

Luke Bryan Had Surgery Following Accident 2016 In Review

Florida Georgia Line Surprise Jam With Backstreet Boys 2016 In Review

Nicki Minaj Lashed Out At Sharon Osbourne 2016 In Review

Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Reportedly Sued Over 'Uptown Funk' 2016 In Review

Justin Bieber Walked Off Stage During UK Concert 2016 In Review

Jon Bon Jovi Claims Rock Hall Mission To Snub Band 2016 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.