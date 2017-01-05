Lil Wayne To Release Three Albums In 2017 Including 'Tha Carter V'

Lil Wayne posted a photo on his Facebook page today (January 4th), but it's the caption that might interest fans more than what the photo displays. "CV. Funeral. D6. Young Money," he wrote.

In late November, Lil Wayne said he had a new album Funeral on the way in 2017. As for "CV" and "D6," those refer to the long-delayed and highly anticipated Tha Carter V, as well as the mixtape Dedication 6. Wayne last released Dedication 5 in 2013. Read more here.