Glenn Hughes Gearing Up For Solo Tour

He had the following to say about hitting the road, "I'm thrilled to be coming over to tour the UK and Europe this month and February. My band will now be a four piece. On guitar is Søren Andersen, on drums Pontus Engborg, and on keyboards Jay Boe.

"Song selections will be a mix from my new album Resonate, and from my well of historic songs through the decades. This tour is all about ROCK and what it means to us all, including my band, and to my fans and friends. Let's get 2017 going with a killer night for ROCK lovers, movers and shakers. I'm in. Let's go! See you down the front!"

Hughes had originally planned to tour in support of release with a coheadlining trek with Living Colour but was forced to cancel the tour after Living Colour was added to Alter Bridge's European tour.

Glenn's new tour will feature support from Stone Broken and is set to kick with a UK leg on January 20th in Newcastle and concluding on February 2nd in Bristol.

The mainland leg will launch on February 4th in Vaureal, France and includes stops in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands.

Glenn Hughes Tour Dates:

01/20 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK

01/21 - Islington Assembly - London, UK

01/23 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

01/24 - The Garage - Glasgow (Scotland), UK

01/26 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

01/27 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

01/29 - Sub 89 - Reading, UK

01/30 - The Junction - Cambridge, UK

02/01 - The Church - Leeds, UK

02/02 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

02/04 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

02/05 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

02/07 - Posten - Odense, Denmark

02/08 - Toldkammeret - Helsingor, Denmark

02/10 - Union Scene - Drammen, Norway

02/11 - Frimis Salonger - Orebro, Sweden

02/13 - Meet Factory - Prague, Czech Republic

02/14 - House Of Art - Spa Piestany, Slovakia

02/16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

02/17 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

02/19 - Serraglio - Milan, Italy

02/20 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

02/22 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

02/23 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands