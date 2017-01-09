Journey's Neal Schon Talks Rock Hall Induction, New Projects

In addition to the group's upcoming tour-which runs from mid-February through mid-July-Schon is working on three other projects: a collaborative album with drummer-producer Narada Michael Walden, an avant garde "techno" album, and, most notably, a stripped-down blues record with Joe Bonamassa producer Kevin Shirley. "Blues is where my roots are," he said, "so at the end of the [Journey] tour, I'm going to set aside some time to head into the studio and knock it out."

Speaking with Guitar World, Schon was also asked if he ever thought Journey would one day be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "I didn't really think about it," he said. "We were up about 17 years ago, and when we weren't nominated, I kind of forgot about it. One of the main things that got us in was our fans voting so hard. The fans and the music are the main things for me. They spoke and the Hall listened. It's an honor to be in there and get the nod for some of the staples and cement we've made." Read more here.