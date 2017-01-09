Norma Jean, He Is Legend, Capsize, and Comrades Spring Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on March 10th in Portland, Or at the Bossanova and will be concluding on March 29th in Grand Rapids, MI at The Stache.

Norma Jean had the following to say about the trek, "We're very excited to announce The Polar Similar Tour and our first headlining US dates since the release of the new album."

The Polar Similar Tour Dates:

3/10 Portland, OR - Bossanova

3/11 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/12 Walla Walla, WA - Main Street Studios

3/15 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

3/16 Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

3/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey

3/19 Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

3/20 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

3/22 Denver, CO - The Marquis Theater

3/23 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

3/24 Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

3/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/26 Grand Prairie, TX - TBA

3/27 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

3/28 Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

3/29 Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache