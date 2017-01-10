Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

38th Blues Music Award Nominees Announced
01-10-2017
.
Blues Music Awards

(Conqueroo) The Blues Foundation have announced the nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards

The Blues Foundation have announced the nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards, which is set to take place on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. We were sent the following details:

Sugar Ray Norcia, individually, and collectively with his band, The Bluetones, received the most nominations with seven, including B.B. King Entertainer Award, Best Song, Best Album and Best Band. The total reaches ten with the inclusion of his Bluetones bandmates Monster Mike Welch (Instrumentalist-Guitar), Michael "Mudcat" Ward (Instrumentalist-Bass) and Anthony Geraci (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player).

Chicago-based guitarist Toronzo Cannon garnered four nominations and he faces off against Norcia in both the Best Song and Best Album categories. Best Album probably ranks as the most competitive category, with Norcia and Cannon battling Bobby Rush, Kenny Neal, William Bell and the Nick Moss Band, who all have three nominations.

Several nominees will be defending their titles won at last year's Blues Music Awards. Instrumentalist-Harmonica winner Kim Wilson is one of this year's nominees, and Cedric Burnside might again claim the Instrumentalist-Drums crown. Shemekia Copeland and Bettye LaVette also return to the categories they won last year (Contemporary Blues Female Artist and Soul Blues Female Artist, respectively), while 2016's Acoustic Artist winner, Doug MacLeod, is one of this year's contenders too.

The Awards also honor the next generation of blues performers with the Best Emerging Artist Album category. In fact, two Emerging Artist nominees also are contenders for a second award. Detroit native Thornetta Davis's "I Gotta Sang the Blues" is up for Best Song, while Terrie Odabi is competing against the likes of Bettye LaVette and Mavis Staples to be named Soul Blues Female Artist.

38th Blues Music Award Nominees
Acoustic Album
Doug MacLeod - Live in Europe
Eric Bibb - The Happiest Man in the World
Fiona Boyes - Professin' the Blues
Jimmy "Duck" Holmes - Live at Briggs Farm
John Long - Stand Your Ground
Luther Dickinson - Blues and Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook) Vol I and II

Acoustic Artist
Doug MacLeod
Eric Bibb
Fiona Boyes
Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Luther Dickinson

Album
Bobby Rush - Porcupine Meat
Kenny Neal - Bloodline
Nick Moss Band - >From the Root to the Fruit
Sugar Ray & the Bluetones - Seeing is Believing
Toronzo Cannon - The Chicago Way
William Bell - This Is Where I Live

Band
Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials
Nick Moss Band
Sugar Ray and the Bluetones
Tedeschi Trucks Band

B.B. King Entertainer
Joe Bonamassa
John Nemeth
Lil' Ed Williams
Sugar Ray Norcia
Sugaray Rayford

Best Emerging Artist Album
Corey Dennison Band - Corey Dennison
Guy King - Truth
Jonn Del Toro Richardson - Tengo Blues
Terrie Odabi - My Blue Soul
Thornetta Davis - Honest Woman

Contemporary Blues Album
Al Basile - Mid Century Modern
Kenny Neal - Blood Line
Nick Moss Band - From the Root to the Fruit
The Record Company - Give It Back To You
Toronzo Cannon - The Chicago Way

Contemporary Blues Female Artist
Alexis P Suter
Ana Popovic
Janiva Magness
Shemekia Copeland
Susan Tedeschi

Contemporary Blues Male Artist
Albert Castiglia
Kenny Neal
Mike Zito
Sugaray Rayford
Toronzo Cannon

Historical Album
Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, A Music Man Like Nobody Ever Saw, Bear Family Records
B.B. King, More B.B. King: Here's One You Haven't Heard, Ace Records
Bobby Rush, Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History of Bobby Rush, Omnivore Recordings
Michael Burks, I'm A Bluesman, Iron Man Records
Pinetop Perkins & Jimmy Rogers, Genuine Blues Legends, Elrob Records

Instrumentalist-Bass
Biscuit Miller
Bob Stroger
Michael "Mudcat" Ward
Patrick Rynn
R W Grigsby

Instrumentalist-Drums
Cedric Burnside
Jimi Bott
June Core
Tom Hambridge
Tony Braunagel

Instrumentalist-Guitar
Bob Margolin
Joe Bonamassa
Kid Andersen
Monster Mike Welch
Ronnie Earl

Instrumentalist-Harmonica
Dennis Gruenling
Jason Ricci
Kim Wilson
Mark Hummel
Sugar Ray Norcia

Instrumentalist-Horn
Al Basile
Nancy Wright
Sax Gordon Beadle
Terry Hanck
Vanessa Collier

Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female)
Annika Chambers
Diunna Greenleaf
Inetta Visor
Shaun Murphy
Trudy Lynn

Pinetop Perkins Piano Player
Anthony Geraci
Barrelhouse Chuck
Henry Gray
Jim Pugh
Victor Wainwright

Rock Blues Album of the Year
Albert Castiglia - Big Dog
Mike Zito - Keep Coming Back
Moreland & Arbuckle - Promised Land or Bust
Tedeschi Trucks Band - Let Me Get By
Walter Trout - Alive in Amsterdam

Song
"Blues Immigrant" written by Matthew Skoller & Vincent Bucher and performed by Matthew Skoller on Blues Immigrant
"I Gotta Sang The Blues" written and performed by Thornetta Davis on Honest Woman
"Seeing Is Believing" written by Ray Norcia and performed by Sugar Ray & The Bluetones on Seeing Is Believing
"Walk A Mile In My Blues" written by David Duncan, Curtis Salgado & Mike Finigan and performed by Curtis Salgado on The Beautiful Lowdown
"Walk it Off" written and performed by Toronzo Cannon on The Chicago Way

Soul Blues Album
Bobby Rush - Porcupine Meat
Curtis Salgado - The Beautiful Lowdown
Johnny Rawls - Tiger in a Cage
Wee Willie Walker - Live! Notodden Blues Festival
William Bell - This Is Where I Live

Soul Blues Female Artist
Bettye Lavette
Lara Price
Mavis Staples
Terrie Odabi
Vaneese Thomas

Soul Blues Male Artist
Bobby Rush
Curtis Salgado
Johnny Rawls
Wee Willie Walker
William Bell

Traditional Blues Album
Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore - House Party at Big Jon's
Bob Margolin - My Road
Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue - Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue
Lurrie Bell - Can't Shake This Feeling
Sugar Ray & the Bluetones - Seeing is Believing

Traditional Blues Male Artist
Bob Margolin
John Primer
Lil' Ed Williams
Lurrie Bell
Sugar Ray Norcia

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Blues Music Awards Music, DVDs, Books and more

Blues Music Awards T-shirts and Posters

More Blues Music Awards News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


38th Blues Music Award Nominees Announced

Buddy Guy And Shemekia Copeland Lead Blues Music Awards Noms

Royal Southern Brotherhood Among Blues Blast Music Awards Noms

Elvin Bishop Big Winner At The Blues Music Awards


More Stories for Blues Music Awards

Blues Music Awards Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report- Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio- A Perfect Circle Announce Tour, Begin New Album- more

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump- Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars- more

Rick Wakeman Changes Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction- Tony Iommi Streams Unusual Collaboration- Cadillac Tramps' Gabby Gabon RIP- Metallica's BBC Session Streaming- more

Page Too:
16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case- Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles- Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence- more

Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs- John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic- Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration- more

AC/DC Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition- Zayn Malik Says He Had Eating Disorder In One Direction- Blink-182- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio

A Perfect Circle Announce Spring Tour, Begin New Album

Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup

U2 Announce 30th Anniversary Joshua Tree Stadium Tour

Stone Sour Entering Studio To Record New Album

Crown The Empire And Frontman Dave Escamilla Part Ways

Poison Idea Announce They Have Broken Up

Motorhead Star Guests On Black Label Society's Lorina's New Album

38th Blues Music Award Nominees Announced

Suicide Silence Announce New Album and Release 'Doris' Video

Judas Priest Stream Live Track From Turbo Anniversary Edition

Mortiis Side Project Vond Reissues Out Of Print Albums

Bruce Springsteen Concert Film TV Premiere Announced

Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Release 'Wild Flowers' Video

Anthrax Singer Performs National Anthem At NCAA Game

Joe Satriani Looks Back On Teaching Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Graham Bonnet Band Release 'Rider' Video

Grand Funk Classic Getting Limited Edition Hybrid SACD Release

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released On His 70th Birthday

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music

• more

Page Too News Stories
16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case

Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With New Singles

Dave Grohl Reveals Kurt Cobain's Legendary Metal Band Influence

Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

Prince Had Almost $1 Million In Gold Bars

The Shins Performed New Song On 'A Prairie Home Companion'

Gucci Mane Feared He Would Eventually Kill Someone

Mike Tyson to Train Chris Brown For Fight Against Soulja Boy

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Jason Aldean Exhibit

Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala Lead Panorama NYC Lineup

Eminem Put Kendrick Lamar To Ghostwriter Test

Kodak Black Disses Lil Wayne In New Online Clip

John Mayer Releasing New Album A Few Songs At A Time

Drake Promises To Leave Meek Mill Diss In 2016

Nicole Kidman Helped Keith Urban Honor Music Legends Lost in 2016

Noelle Scaggs Talks Discovering Greater Palm Springs

Ed Sheeran Streams New Songs 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on The Hill'

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic

Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration

Carrie Underwood Makes Surprise Appearance In Front Of 50,000

Rascal Flatts Stream New Single 'Yours If You Want It'

Rob Thomas Wanted George Michael To Sing 'Smooth'

Loretta Lynn Will Celebrate 85th Birthday With Ryman Auditorium Events

Meek Mill Uses Drake To Get Over Nicki Minaj?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.