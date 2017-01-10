38th Blues Music Award Nominees Announced 01-10-2017

. (Conqueroo) The Blues Foundation have announced the nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards The Blues Foundation have announced the nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards, which is set to take place on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. We were sent the following details: Sugar Ray Norcia, individually, and collectively with his band, The Bluetones, received the most nominations with seven, including B.B. King Entertainer Award, Best Song, Best Album and Best Band. The total reaches ten with the inclusion of his Bluetones bandmates Monster Mike Welch (Instrumentalist-Guitar), Michael "Mudcat" Ward (Instrumentalist-Bass) and Anthony Geraci (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player). Chicago-based guitarist Toronzo Cannon garnered four nominations and he faces off against Norcia in both the Best Song and Best Album categories. Best Album probably ranks as the most competitive category, with Norcia and Cannon battling Bobby Rush, Kenny Neal, William Bell and the Nick Moss Band, who all have three nominations. Several nominees will be defending their titles won at last year's Blues Music Awards. Instrumentalist-Harmonica winner Kim Wilson is one of this year's nominees, and Cedric Burnside might again claim the Instrumentalist-Drums crown. Shemekia Copeland and Bettye LaVette also return to the categories they won last year (Contemporary Blues Female Artist and Soul Blues Female Artist, respectively), while 2016's Acoustic Artist winner, Doug MacLeod, is one of this year's contenders too. The Awards also honor the next generation of blues performers with the Best Emerging Artist Album category. In fact, two Emerging Artist nominees also are contenders for a second award. Detroit native Thornetta Davis's "I Gotta Sang the Blues" is up for Best Song, while Terrie Odabi is competing against the likes of Bettye LaVette and Mavis Staples to be named Soul Blues Female Artist. 38th Blues Music Award Nominees

Acoustic Album

Doug MacLeod - Live in Europe

Eric Bibb - The Happiest Man in the World

Fiona Boyes - Professin' the Blues

Jimmy "Duck" Holmes - Live at Briggs Farm

John Long - Stand Your Ground

Luther Dickinson - Blues and Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook) Vol I and II



Acoustic Artist

Doug MacLeod

Eric Bibb

Fiona Boyes

Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Luther Dickinson Album

Bobby Rush - Porcupine Meat

Kenny Neal - Bloodline

Nick Moss Band - >From the Root to the Fruit

Sugar Ray & the Bluetones - Seeing is Believing

Toronzo Cannon - The Chicago Way

William Bell - This Is Where I Live



Band

Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials

Nick Moss Band

Sugar Ray and the Bluetones

Tedeschi Trucks Band



B.B. King Entertainer

Joe Bonamassa

John Nemeth

Lil' Ed Williams

Sugar Ray Norcia

Sugaray Rayford



Best Emerging Artist Album

Corey Dennison Band - Corey Dennison

Guy King - Truth

Jonn Del Toro Richardson - Tengo Blues

Terrie Odabi - My Blue Soul

Thornetta Davis - Honest Woman Contemporary Blues Album

Al Basile - Mid Century Modern

Kenny Neal - Blood Line

Nick Moss Band - From the Root to the Fruit

The Record Company - Give It Back To You

Toronzo Cannon - The Chicago Way Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Alexis P Suter

Ana Popovic

Janiva Magness

Shemekia Copeland

Susan Tedeschi



Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Albert Castiglia

Kenny Neal

Mike Zito

Sugaray Rayford

Toronzo Cannon Historical Album

Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, A Music Man Like Nobody Ever Saw, Bear Family Records

B.B. King, More B.B. King: Here's One You Haven't Heard, Ace Records

Bobby Rush, Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History of Bobby Rush, Omnivore Recordings

Michael Burks, I'm A Bluesman, Iron Man Records

Pinetop Perkins & Jimmy Rogers, Genuine Blues Legends, Elrob Records



Instrumentalist-Bass

Biscuit Miller

Bob Stroger

Michael "Mudcat" Ward

Patrick Rynn

R W Grigsby



Instrumentalist-Drums

Cedric Burnside

Jimi Bott

June Core

Tom Hambridge

Tony Braunagel Instrumentalist-Guitar

Bob Margolin

Joe Bonamassa

Kid Andersen

Monster Mike Welch

Ronnie Earl Instrumentalist-Harmonica

Dennis Gruenling

Jason Ricci

Kim Wilson

Mark Hummel

Sugar Ray Norcia



Instrumentalist-Horn

Al Basile

Nancy Wright

Sax Gordon Beadle

Terry Hanck

Vanessa Collier Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female)

Annika Chambers

Diunna Greenleaf

Inetta Visor

Shaun Murphy

Trudy Lynn Pinetop Perkins Piano Player

Anthony Geraci

Barrelhouse Chuck

Henry Gray

Jim Pugh

Victor Wainwright Rock Blues Album of the Year

Albert Castiglia - Big Dog

Mike Zito - Keep Coming Back

Moreland & Arbuckle - Promised Land or Bust

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Let Me Get By

Walter Trout - Alive in Amsterdam Song

"Blues Immigrant" written by Matthew Skoller & Vincent Bucher and performed by Matthew Skoller on Blues Immigrant

"I Gotta Sang The Blues" written and performed by Thornetta Davis on Honest Woman

"Seeing Is Believing" written by Ray Norcia and performed by Sugar Ray & The Bluetones on Seeing Is Believing

"Walk A Mile In My Blues" written by David Duncan, Curtis Salgado & Mike Finigan and performed by Curtis Salgado on The Beautiful Lowdown

"Walk it Off" written and performed by Toronzo Cannon on The Chicago Way Soul Blues Album

Bobby Rush - Porcupine Meat

Curtis Salgado - The Beautiful Lowdown

Johnny Rawls - Tiger in a Cage

Wee Willie Walker - Live! Notodden Blues Festival

William Bell - This Is Where I Live



Soul Blues Female Artist

Bettye Lavette

Lara Price

Mavis Staples

Terrie Odabi

Vaneese Thomas Soul Blues Male Artist

Bobby Rush

Curtis Salgado

Johnny Rawls

Wee Willie Walker

William Bell Traditional Blues Album

Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore - House Party at Big Jon's

Bob Margolin - My Road

Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue - Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue

Lurrie Bell - Can't Shake This Feeling

Sugar Ray & the Bluetones - Seeing is Believing Traditional Blues Male Artist

Bob Margolin

John Primer

Lil' Ed Williams

Lurrie Bell

Sugar Ray Norcia Conqueroo submitted this story.

