Jack Russell's Great White Stream New Song 'Love Don't Live Here'

Russell had the following to say about his namesake band, which features Tony Montana, Robby Lochner, Dan McNay and Dicki Fliszar, "It's a powerful band. The music comes across very dynamically. It's what I always wanted it to be.

"Tony was a catalyst for moving forward. I was never as close to him as I am now. We never had the opportunity to write music together before. I also never knew he played guitar. When I first heard him, I nearly fell of my chair. He's my co-pilot. He's one of my best friends. I wish we would've been this close back in the day."

"We want the new material to blow people's ears back," Russell continues. "It has the elements of the best Great White music ever written, but there's an edge. Tony brings that validity, while Robby, Dan and Dicki add a new life. It's going to surprise people." Stream the new song here.