Jason Aldean Announces They Don't Know Tour

Aldean had the following to say about the outing which he is launching in support of his 2016 "They Don't Know" album, "It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I'm already feeling it.

"We're going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we've ever done. It'll be cool to have Chris back out with us and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up."

The tour will be kicking off in Toledo on April 27th and will feature support from special guest Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver. Dates and venues details for the full trek have yet to be revealed but Aldean has announced the cities that he will be visiting. See the routing below.

Jason Aldean: They Don't Know Tour Cities:

Toledo, OH

Ft Wayne, IN

Green Bay, WI

Charleston, WV

Cleveland, OH

Chicago, IL

Providence, RI

Uncasville, CT

Toronto, ON

Darien Center, NY

Wantagh, NY

Charlotte, NC

Indianapolis, IN

St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati, OH

Birmingham, AL

Jacksonville, FL

Tampa, FL

W.Palm Beach, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Washington, DC

Virginia Beach, VA

Raleigh, NC

Holmdel, NJ

Salt Lake City, UT

Denver, CO

Albuquerque, NM

Spokane, WA

Sacramento, CA

Mtn. View, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Anaheim, CA