The Killers Going 'Heavier' On New Album

"There are moments that feel heavier than anything we've ever done, not that we're the heaviest band in the world, but they have a finesse because of our experience," said Flowers. 'There's also really beautiful things. Lyrically, it's really close to home."

Flowers also teased some song titles and confirmed that some material has been recycled from previous album recording sessions. 'There's one called 'Rut' and we were all kind of excited about what was happening with that," he said. "Another is called 'Run For Cover' and that comes from Day & Age. so it's eight-years-old. It started with Stuart Price and it still sort of has his stamp on it--but we're funneling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer. I never got the lyrics right and I think I'm gonna get it right this time. 'Run For Cover' looks like it's got a good shot [of being on the album]." Read more here.