Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017

The date at the city's Kyocera Dome saw the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan deliver their standard 23-song set of classic tracks, with emphasis on 1987's "Appetite For Destruction" - the biggest selling debut album of all time with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide.

The concert began with the now familiar opening of "It's So Easy" and "Mr. Brownstone", while featuring staples like "Welcome To The Jungle", "Sweet Child O' Mine", "November Rain" and show-closer "Paradise City."

The Osaka event marked the first of five shows in Japan this month, which will be followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Thailand in February. Watch the video footage from the kick off show here.