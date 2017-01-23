John Mayer Talks 'The Search For Everything Wave One'

The singer-songwriter sat down with Rolling Stone to describe the album's long incubation process and shared some background for the first four songs. Mayer said his poetic inclinations (as well as touring with the Grateful Dead) inspired him to dig deeper into the themes and ideas he expressed in his music.

"My starting point is, 'I want to leave the Earth as a writer,'" he said. "I wasn't interested in doing anything I've done before, and I wanted to stoke the fire of abstraction and just start punching hard."

Here are his notes on the first wave of new material: "Moving on and Getting Over": "There are two guitars happening through most of the song, this way your attention splits up the middle and there's just a vibe. That's where learning all those Dead songs comes in a bit, because it brought me into the world of ensemble guitars." Read more here.