Anthrax Release 'For All Kings 'Reissue Preview Video

Due February 17, the package will feature the 2016 record alongside the track "Vice Of The People" - previously only available in Japan - as well as a bonus disc of demo versions of several of the album's songs.

"We've included some of the demos from 'For All Kings' in this package," says drummer Charlie Benante. "We wanted to show the evolution of the songs. The idea of a song can start from a guitar riff or a thought in your head. It then takes shape and goes from my music to Scott's lyrics to Frank and Joey's ideas and melodies to Jon's lead guitar. This is our way of making Anthrax music - enjoy!"

The expanded tour edition arrives a week after the February 9 launch of the group's UK dates in Birmingham - followed by the European trek - which will see Anthrax perform their 1987 album, "Among The Living", in its entirety as it marks its 30th anniversary. Watch the video clip here.