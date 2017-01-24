Brantley Gilbert Says Keith Urban Saved His Life

'I told him, I don't think I can do my job. I don't know if I can ever play a song at my shows without being (messed) up," said Gilbert. "Or writing, I was worried my songs wouldn't be the same, that I wouldn't be on everyone else's level."

Urban, a former addict, apparently confessed to similar fears but told Gilbert that he was a better performer, writer, and person without drugs and alcohol. "If it weren't for him, I don't know if I'd be sober or be in this business anymore. I'd probably be dead." Read more here.